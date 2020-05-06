CASHIERs – The search for a hiker near Whitewater Falls in Cashier resumed today after the search was postponed after a rescue squad member died.
The hiker, Chandler Manuel, 24, from Rockwell, was hiking at White Water Falls with his brother Monday, May 4. During the hike, Manuel fell into the water at the base of the falls.
The Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad was called around 9 p.m. that night and immediately went to search for Manuel. But weather and terrain conditions were rough.
The area is extremely rugged and remote, Turner said. White Water Falls has a greater than 400-foot drop and is located in an isolated canyon with limited trail access.
The water levels at the base of the falls was extremely high said Public Affairs Officer Nat Turner. He said the water flow was rough as well.
The high range rescue team conducted a nighttime repel but the search was called off around midnight when heavy storms rolled in. The weather conditions made the search difficult.
“The water was so turbid and rough that we couldn’t get across the river to set the anchors up that first night,” Turner said.
The squad searched until almost 1 a.m. May 5, but eventually had to postpone the search until later in the morning.
The rescue squad resumed the search in the morning with Jackson County Emergency Management, a Henderson County swift water rescue dive team and other agencies.
While the squad’s rugged remote high line operations repelling team looked for Manuel, a long-time team member fell from the rope. He didn’t survive.
Squad members stayed with the body until a National Guard NC Heart helicopter team was brought in to airlift his body out. His body was recovered by at 4:14 p.m.
Manuel's family posted on Facebook that he was found in a pool of water
The NC State Bureau of Investigations will conduct an investigation into the incident. Officials said that an investigations is standard procedure after a death occurs in the line of duty.
Jackson county emergency management, the Henderson county dive crew, and other agencies were involved in the search.