RALEIGH — In response to COVID-19, Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has issued an emergency directive ordering magistrates to continue to perform marriage ceremonies statewide in accordance with appropriate social distancing practices.
The directive allows the chief district court judge to restrict the times during which the ceremonies are conducted and restrict attendance at the ceremonies.
“Marriage forms an important part of the family structure and establishes a number of rights and legal obligations,” said Beasley.
“It is vital that we continue to provide this service while also making sure that we limit the risk of exposure for our court personnel to the greatest extent possible.”
North Carolina magistrates perform about 25,000 marriages a year. In recent weeks, with many wedding venues closed, couples seeking to be married brought large groups of witnesses and attendees to local magistrates’ offices to be married there instead, prompting several counties to cease performing marriages altogether.
The chief justice’s order directs that all counties resume providing this service and allows for local officials to limit the number of attendees, require appointments, and limit the hours in which the services are performed.