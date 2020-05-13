Congressman Richard Hudson (NC-08) announced Wednesday the 100,000 face masks donation from Lowe’s Home Improvement.
In partnership with Lowe's Home Improvement, Hudson designated Cabarrus Health Alliance in Kannapolis and Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville to each receive 50,000 masks. Masks were provided by Lowe's and began being delivered Tuesday.
"Since the coronavirus pandemic began, I have worked every day to get workers and health care providers the resources they need. I'm proud to work with Lowe's to make 100,000 masks available for our region which will help meet the needs of health care workers and patients on the frontlines," said Hudson. "I'll continue to advocate for more resources for our community to protect public health and reopen our country."
"We greatly appreciate the donation of masks coordinated through Congressman Richard Hudson. Masks are critical to keeping our healthcare teams, first responders, and other essential staff safe while providing services to our residents. Our team will work to make sure the masks are distributed to those who need them," said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, Cabarrus Public Health Director.
"It has been a real struggle to acquire sufficient quantities of PPE, which is so essential to keeping our healthcare workers safe," said Michael Nagowski, Chief Executive Office of Cape Fear Valley Health System. "We are very grateful to Rep. Hudson for securing 50,000 masks to enable our healthcare heroes to continue providing essential healthcare to residents of the Cape Fear region."
In addition to the delivery of face masks, Hudson has supported efforts to expand the availability of protective equipment and testing throughout North Carolina and the country. He supported the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in March which provided $16 billion to the Strategic National Stockpile for personal protective equipment, ventilators, and other medical supplies.