WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Come and learn to make a hospice basket for free or take it home for a tote. Basket weaving classes are held every Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Thursday from 12:30-3 p.m. at 10325 Jim Sossoman Road, Midland. Call Cindy Russell for more information at 704-806-4944 or 704-786-0995.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
Allen-Graham Masonic Lodge No. 695 A.F. & A.M. will have a stated communication at 7 p.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m. The lodge is at 702 S. Main St., Kannapolis.
MONDAY, MARCH 23
American Legion Post 51, 165 Wilshire Ave. SW, Concord, will be meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are welcome. For more information, call 704-782-6915.
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
TOPS NC 437, (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), meets at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St., Kannapolis. Weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call Louise Clawson at 704-932-4561. Visitors are welcome.
Concord Bingo at American Legion Post 51. Doors open every Tuesday at 4 p.m. Early games are at 4:15 p.m. We welcome all our local followers back to Legion Bingo. Help local veterans continue to support the community. Concord American Legion Post 51 is at 165 Wilshire Ave. SW, Concord. For more information, call 864-505-1407.
Chair/mat yoga class will be held every Tuesday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at West Stanly Senior Center, 213 Town Center Drive, Locust. Each class is $3 and is taught by Angie Buchannan, ACE certified personal trainer and instructor. For more information, call 704-467-3321.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
TOPS Chapter 445, (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), meets at 10 a.m. at Center United Methodist Church, 1119 Union St. S., Concord. For more information, call Jewel Payne at 704-782-4852.
Veterans are invited to a Veterans Breakfast at Morningside of Concord, 500 Penny Lane NE, Concord, from 8-9 a.m. Stop by for an exceptional start to your day with a free meal for all that you have done. Catch up with friends, stay for a tour and learn how we salute veterans every day.
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
Exercise classes are held from 5-6 p.m. in the Allen T. Small Family Life Center at 192 Spring St. SW, Concord. Classes feature walking and aerobics and are tailored to every age group. For more information, call 704-786-6818.
The To Live Again Support Group for Widows and Widowers will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Vell’s — Soul Food with a Twist Restaurant, 515 S. Main St., Kannapolis. For more information, call 704-786-1787.
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
Play duplicate bridge at 9:15 a.m. at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, Concord. Bring a partner. Regular fee is $5. Call Craig Poplin at 704-699-3662 with any questions.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
Concord Bingo at American Legion Post 51. Doors open every Saturday at 4 p.m. Early games are at 4:15 p.m. The main program will start at 8 p.m. Help local veterans continue to support the community. Concord American Legion Post 51 is at 165 Wilshire Ave. SW, Concord. For more information, call 864-505-1407.
MONDAY, MARCH 30
Play duplicate bridge at 12:15 p.m. at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, Concord. Bring a partner. Regular fee is $5. Call Craig Poplin at 704-699-3662 with any questions.
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
TOPS NC 12, (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), meets at Flow Harris Presbyterian Church, 308 Winecoff School Road, Concord. Weigh in starts at 5:30 p.m. with meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Gail Floyd at 704-788-8064 or Schaly McCullen at 704-213-2689.
Cabarrus Veterans Coalition along with Carm’s Café invites all veterans to the weekly coffee meeting at Carm’s Café, 42 S Union St, Concord, between 8:30-10:30 a.m. Join fellow veterans and have some coffee.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
Cabarrus Christian Women’s Connection at the Cabarrus Country Club, 3247 Weddington Road, Concord, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Special feature: Lavanda Moore will speak about Health and Wellness. Reservations for brunch and nursery are needed by Monday, March 30. Program cost is $17, all-inclusive. Call Barbara at 704-786-2722 or email barb1960@windstream.net for reservations.
Allen-Graham Masonic Lodge #695 A.F.&A.M. will have a Stated Communication at 7 p.m. Dinner at 6 p.m. The lodge is located at 702 S. Main St., Kannapolis.
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
Be a part of a wonderful opportunity called Cabarrus Prays! Come together to pray once a month for one hour. No matter the backgrounds, race, church denomination or age. Gathering will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at The Copperfield Room, 270 Copperfield Blvd. NE #203, Concord.
TUESDAY, APRIL 7
TOPS NC 437, (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), meets at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane Street, Kannapolis. Weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m. For more information contact Louise Clawson at 704-932-4561. Visitors are welcome.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
TOPS Chapter 445, (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), meets at 10 a.m. at Center United Methodist Church, 1119 Union St. S, Concord. For more information, call Jewel Payne at 704-782-4852.
THURSDAY, APRIL 9
Exercise classes are held from 5-6 p.m. in the Allen T. Small Family Life Center, at 192 Spring St. SW, Concord. Classes feature walking and aerobics and are tailored to every age group. For more information, call 704-786-6818.
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
MONDAY, APRIL 13
Play duplicate bridge at 12:15 p.m. at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, Concord. Bring a partner. Regular fee is $5. Contact Craig Poplin at 704-699-3662 with any questions.
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
TOPS NC 12, (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), meets at Flow Harris Presbyterian Church, 308 Winecoff School Road, Concord. Weigh in starts at 5:30 p.m. with meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Gail Floyd at 704-788-8064 or Schaly McCullen at 704-213-2689.
Cabarrus Veterans Coalition along with Carm’s Café invites all veterans to the weekly coffee meeting at Carm’s Café, 42 S Union St, Concord, between 8:30-10:30 a.m. Join fellow veterans and have some coffee.
Alzheimer’s support group for caregivers meets at Kannapolis Church of Christ. The meeting will be held at noon. The meeting is conducted by trained facilitators and is a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia to develop a support system. The church is located at 2315 Concord Lake Road, Kannapolis.
The Cabarrus County Branch of the NAACP invites all people of good faith to join them at 6 p.m. This all-inclusive, all-welcoming group meets at The First Missionary Baptist Church fellowship hall, 192 Tournament Drive SW, Concord. Call Amos at 704-560-1877.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
Allen-Graham Masonic Lodge #695 A.F.&A.M. will have a Stated Communication at 7 p.m. Dinner at 6 p.m. The lodge is located at 702 S. Main St., Kannapolis.
TUESDAY, APRIL 21
TOPS NC 437, (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), meets at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane Street, Kannapolis. Weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m. For more information contact Louise Clawson at 704-932-4561. Visitors are welcome.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22
TOPS Chapter 445, (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), meets at 10 a.m. at Center United Methodist Church, 1119 Union St. S, Concord. For more information, call Jewel Payne at 704-782-4852.
THURSDAY, APRIL 23
Exercise classes are held from 5-6 p.m. in the Allen T. Small Family Life Center, at 192 Spring St. SW, Concord. Classes feature walking and aerobics and are tailored to every age group. For more information, call 704-786-6818.
FRIDAY, APRIL 24
MONDAY, APRIL 27
TUESDAY, APRIL 28
TOPS NC 12, (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), meets at Flow Harris Presbyterian Church, 308 Winecoff School Road, Concord. Weigh in starts at 5:30 p.m. with meeting at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Gail Floyd at 704-788-8064 or Schaly McCullen at 704-213-2689.
Cabarrus Veterans Coalition along with Carm’s Café invites all veterans to the weekly coffee meeting at Carm’s Café, 42 S Union St, Concord, between 8:30-10:30 a.m. Join fellow veterans and have some coffee.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
Veterans are invited to a Veterans Breakfast at Morningside of Concord, 500 Penny Lane NE, Concord, from 8-9 a.m. Stop by for an exceptional start to your day with a free meal for all that you have done. Catch up with friends, stay for a tour, and learn how we salute our veterans every day.
