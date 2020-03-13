Less than 4%, or only 1 in 25 boys that start the Boy Scouts, will earn the highly-coveted rank of Eagle Scout, with many not earning it until months before their 18th birthday.
A local 15-year old freshman at A.L Brown High School did just that. After years in Scouting, Andrew VanEtten, Jr. achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. At Troop 87, located at Franklin Heights Church in Kannapolis, he was identified as the newest, youngest at the Troop, and the last to earn the rank of Eagle.
To earn the highest rank in Boy Scouts, the individual must complete multiple badge requirements and a project that helps the community.
As a student enrolled at A.L Brown’s AP Academy, Andrew created a large natural area near the entrance to the school. With the support of his principal Angelo DelliSanti, help of his assistant principal Mauricio Restrepo and his troop of Scouts, along with the support of his own Scout Leader, Chris Puckett, troop, family and friends, Andrew was able to create a 20-foot square block of railroad ties, anchored to the ground - around an aging tree, along with four 8-foot homemade benches, and personally created flower pot planters. Additionally, he created, from scratch, four more planters that were placed in front of the cafeteria. The project was deemed a huge success, and looks terrific.
The rank of Eagle Scout has often been referred to as the only thing from youth that is acceptable to leave on your resume forever. For Andrew, however, having achieved it so young, he will be able to enjoy the privileges for years to come.