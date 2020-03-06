TROY - The Uwharrie National Forest is planning two prescribed fires through Monday, March 9. It began Saturday.
One prescribed fire is 943-acres near Narrows Dam. The burn area is between Badin Lake and Lake Tillery. Forest Service Road (FSR) 576 and FSR 516 and the Tony and Robbins horse trails will be temporarily closed but are expected to reopen after burn operations are completed.
The second prescribed fire is 271-acres within the Badin Lake OHV Trail Complex. There are no trail or road closures.
The dates for the burns and the actual number of units burned will depend upon weather conditions. Burning days are changeable because the proper conditions are needed; wind and relative humidity are key factors in fire behavior, safety, and smoke control. Prescribed burning will only occur when environmental conditions permit.
The public should be aware of the potential for smoke in the area along with firefighter traffic. Safety for our firefighters and communities is our top priority when burning.
The objectives of the prescribed fires are to reduce hazardous fuels in order to prevent future catastrophic wildfires and improve wildlife habitat. The burns will also aid in regenerating the oak-hickory ecosystem.
For more information, contact the Uwharrie National Forest at 910-576-6391.