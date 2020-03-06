KANNAPOLIS – With the retirement of Kannapolis Interim Fire Chief Rick Barnhardt, Tracy Winecoff has been named Fire Chief. He will assume his new duties on April 1.
Tracy has been a member of the Kannapolis Fire Department since 1999. Since then he has been promoted from Engineer, to Captain, to Battalion Chief and Division Chief. He holds State Fire and EMS certifications from Rowan Cabarrus Community College; a Paramedic certification from Davidson Community College. He is currently enrolled in the Bachelor of Arts in homeland security program at Columbia Southern University College. He is currently a Pre-Hospital and Fire Education Instructor with Rowan Cabarrus Community College.
He is also a National Incident Management System Certified Instructor and has North Carolina Fire and Rescue Commission certifications, has completed the UNCC Fire and Rescue Management Institute, and has taken numerous courses with the National Fire Academy and the FEMA Emergency Management Institute.
“We are fortunate to have an experienced leader who we can promote from within to this critical position in our City. Tracy has over 20 years of experience with the Kannapolis Fire Department and is in a very good position to continue the long-standing tradition of excellent emergency preparedness and fire protection services to our residents,” Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg said.
He has been active in several community and civic organizations including Leadership Cabarrus, a member of the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Fire Protection Program Advisory Board, a volunteer firefighter with the Locke Township Fire Department, President of the Board of Directors for the Locke Township Fire Department, and the International Association of Fire Chiefs.
During his career he has received several honors including the Rowan EMS Rookie of the Year, Rowan County Rescue Squad Paramedic of the Year, United Way Achievement Award, Kannapolis Fire Department Officer of the Year and Locke Fire Department Officer of the Year.
A native of Rowan County, he and his wife, Nikki, have a son, Brayden.