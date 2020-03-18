Information for Sermon topics must be submitted by noon on Wednesday.
Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. Due to public health concerns, Ann Street Church will have NO WORSHIP for Sunday, March 22.
Bethel Bear Creek Reformed Church
18937 Bear Church Road, Mt. Pleasant. Pastor: Rev. Patrick McCabe.Worship: 11 a.m. Sermon: “Stephen’s Crime.” Scripture: Acts 6:8-15. A worship service will be held for those who wish to come. For the sick and those who don’t want to be out, we will offer two options - either a cube will be delivered with the service or you can listen to the sermon online.
Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Dr. Gary MacDonald. Christian Worship: 11 a.m. Online at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc Sermon: “A Table Prepared.” Scripture: Psalm 23.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Contemporary Worship: 9 a.m. Traditional Worship: 11 a.m. All services will be on-line. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. Sermon: “Through Rough Waters.” Scripture: Mark 4:35-41.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. No Sunday services or weekly meetings or activities until further notice.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord is postponing all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Church pastor is Dr. Steve Ayers.