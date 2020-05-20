All People’s Church of God
Prophet Roland Jordan. Sermon: “Hold on, keep the faith and trust God.” Scripture: Hebrew 11.
Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. Outdoor Worship 11 a.m. Sermon: “No Orphans.” Scripture: John 14:15-21.
Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Dr. Gary MacDonald. Online Worship: 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home, and trying to keep in touch via on-line means. Our Sunday service will be on-line at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Greg Gordon. Worship Service posted on Church Facebook Page by 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “Promise Keeper: As One.” Scripture: John 17:1-11.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. No Church School. 11 a.m. Drive-in Worship Service with bvoth loudspeaker and A.M. radio sound. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon: “Building On the Best Foundation.” Scripture: I Peter 2:2-10.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Dr. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “Get To Work!” Scripture: Acts 1:6-14; Psalm 68:1-10, 32-35; John 17:1-11.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Second Presbyterian Church is broadcasting their Sunday services live through their Facebook page every Sunday at 11 a.m. Sermon: “Who Am I to Stand in God’s Way?” Scripture: Acts 11:1-18. Monday through Friday Pastor Griggs is having morning devotions at 9 a.m.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Chris King. Services each Sunday will begin at 9 a.m. Sermon: “What Really Happens in Our Salvation.” Scripture: Ephesians 2:1-10. Online Sunday services can be viewed at our Facebook page (go to link: https://www.facebook.com/St-Johns-Reformed-Church-Kannapolis-188409464561271/). One can also access these services by going to the St. John’s website (www.ourstjohns.org), clicking on the pop-up screen which offers “Click to watch current or past sermons” (on YouTube) or “Go to Facebook”.