All Peoples Church of God & Jesus Christ
Chaplain: Roland Jordan. Worship: 11:30 a.m. American Legion Post 127. Guest speaker: Norman McCullen.
Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. Outdoor Worship 11 a.m. Sermon: “Blow, Spirit, Blow.” Scripture: I Corinthians 12:4-13.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Dr. Gary MacDonald. Guest Preacher: Dr. Heidi Miller, director of Practical Theology at Pfeiffer University. Online Worship at 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Scripture: Acts 2:1-21. The Day of Pentecost.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home, and trying to keep in touch via on-line means. Our Sunday service will be on-line at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Greg Gordon. Worship Service posted on Church Facebook Page by 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “When Spirt Comes.” Scripture: Acts 2: 1-21.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. No Church School. 11 a.m. Drive-in Worship Service with both loudspeaker and A.M. radio sound. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon: “Pentecost Vigor.” Scripture: Acts 2:1-11.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Dr. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “A Church Empowered.” Scripture: Numbers 11:24-30; Psalm 104:24-35b; Acts 2:1-21.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Second Presbyterian Church is broadcasting their Sunday services live through their Facebook page every Sunday at 11 a.m. Sermon: “Who Am I to Stand in God’s Way?” Scripture: Acts 11:1-18. Monday through Friday Pastor Griggs is having morning devotions at 9 a.m.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Chris King. Services each Sunday will begin at 9 a.m. Sermon: “ Retracing Our Steps.” Scripture: Acts 2. Online Sunday services can be viewed at our Facebook page (go to link: https://www.facebook.com/St-Johns-Reformed-Church-Kannapolis-188409464561271/). One can also access these services by going to the St. John’s website (www.ourstjohns.org), clicking on the pop-up screen which offers “Click to watch current or past sermons” (on YouTube) or “Go to Facebook”.