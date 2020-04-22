All Peoples Church of God & Jesus Christ
Bishop Roland Jordan. My friend, Bishop Joseph Franklin says it’s time for Christians to come together and friendship, mutual attachments for Jesus. Sermon: Jesus with sinners.” Scripture: Matthew 11:19; Obedience test, John 15:14; Word of the World, Joshua 4:4.
Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Dr. Gary MacDonald Guest Preacher: Dr. Heidi Miller of Pfeiffer University. Online Worship: 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Sermon: First of Four-Part Sermon Series: Life in Exile – “Ransomed.” Scripture: 1 Peter 1:17-23
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Greg Gordon. Worship 10:30 a.m. Service on Church Facebook Page. Sermon: “Strolling With Jesus.” Scripture: Luke 14:13-35.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. Facebook worship at “New Gilead Reformed Church”. No gatherings on-site. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon “Loving Deeply From the Heart.” Scriptures: I Peter 1:17-23.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Dr. Steve Ayers. Sermon: Sermon: “To Know Jesus.” Scripture: Psalm 116:1-4, 12-19; I Peter 1:17-23; Luke 24:13-35.