Information for Sermon topics must be submitted by noon on Wednesday.
Email your topic to jstamey@independenttribune.com
Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. Worship 11 a.m. Sermon: “I am the Good Shepherd.” Scripture: John 10:11-18.
Bethel Bear Creek Reformed Church
18937 Bear Church Road, Mt. Pleasant. Pastor: Rev. Patrick McCabe. Sunday School: 10 a.m. Worship: 11 a.m. Sermon: “As The Church Grows.” Scripture: Acts 6:1-7.
Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Dr. Gary MacDonald. Christian Education: 10 a.m. Worship: 11 a.m. Sermon: “A Woman’s Witness.” Scripture: Mark 14:3-9; John 4:5-42.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Contemporary Worship: 9 a.m. Sunday Morning Groups: 10 a.m. Traditional Worship: 11 a.m. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. Sermon: “Over the Mountains.” Scripture: Matthew 7:24-29.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Greg Gordon. Worship 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “While Still Sinners…” Scripture: Romans 5:1-11.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. Pastor: Dr. Steve Ayers. Worship 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Sermon: “A Parched Soul.” Scripture: Exodus 17:1-7; John4:5-42.
Mount Olivet United Methodist Church
301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord. Pastor: Neal Jones. Early service 8:45 a.m., Sunday School 10 a.m., Worship service 11 a.m. Sermon: “The Well is Deep.” Scripture: John 4:5-42.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury Road, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bob Palisin. Church School : 9:30 a.m. Worship: 11 a.m. Sermon: “There are Blessings for Giving Daily Forgiveness.” Scripture: I John 1:5-2:2.
Rocky Ridge United Methodist Church
1428 Old Charlotte Road, Concord. Worship: 11 a.m. Pastor: Rev. Tamara Wensil. Sermon: “Are Your Eyes Open?” Scripture: John 9:1-12.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Worship 11 a.m. Sermon: “The Basket Revisited.” Scripture: Galatians 5:22-25.