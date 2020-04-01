Information for Sermon topics must be submitted by noon on Wednesday.
All Peoples Church of God & Jesus Christ
Sermon: “Lord forgive us for our sins. We need Your help with this virus.”
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Contemporary Worship: 9 a.m. All Services will be online. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. Sermon: “Inro the City.” Scripture: Luke 19:29-40.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Greg Gordon. Worship 10:30 a.m. Service on Church Facebook Page. Sermon: “Who Is This?” Scripture: Matthew 21:1-11.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, is postponing all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Pastor: Steve Ayers. "Hosanna!" Scriptures: Psalm 118:1-2, 19-29, Matthew 21:1-11.