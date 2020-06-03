All Peoples Church of God & Jesus Christ
Chaplain Roland Jordan. American Legion Post 172. Sermon: American what are you doing for the Indian tribe? Your people took their land. It’s time to help all people.
Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. Facebook Live Worship 10 a.m. Sermon: “The Wonder of Worry.” Scripture: Matthew 6:25-34.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Dr. Gary MacDonald. Online Worship at 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Sermon: “Can You Relate?” Scripture: II Corinthians 13:11-13.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home, and trying to keep in touch via on-line means. Our Sunday service will be on-line at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Greg Gordon. Worship Service posted on Church Facebook Page by 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “THEREFORE….” Scripture: Matthew 28:16-20.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:30 a.m. Adult Church School, 11 a.m. Worship (both inside with spatial distancing). AM car-radio participation is still available at 11 a.m. for those desiring to remain in their cars. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon: “Forgiveness Is An Open Door to Healing.” Scripture: Matthew 18:21-35.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Dr. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “Into the World.” Scripture: Psalm 8; Genesis 1:1-2:4a; Matthew 2:16-20.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Second Presbyterian Church is broadcasting their Sunday services live through their Facebook page every Sunday at 11 a.m. Sermon: “In Search of Fools.” Scripture: II Samuel 6:12-14. Monday through Friday Pastor Griggs is having morning devotions at 9 a.m.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Chris King. Services each Sunday will begin at 9 a.m. Online Sunday services can be viewed at our Facebook page (go to link: https://www.facebook.com/St-Johns-Reformed-Church-Kannapolis-188409464561271/). One can also access these services by going to the St. John’s website (www.ourstjohns.org), clicking on the pop-up screen which offers “Click to watch current or past sermons” (on YouTube) or “Go to Facebook”.