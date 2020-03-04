All Peoples Church of God & Jesus Christ
Bishop Roland Jordan. Sermon: “The Devil Is On the Loose, Be Cautious.”
Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. Guest speaker: Dale Powell, West Cabarrus Chapter, Gideon International. Worship: 11 a.m. Sermon: “The Sword of the Lord, and of Gideon.” Scripture: Judges 7:20.
Bethel Bear Creek Reformed Church
18937 Bear Church Road, Mount Pleasant. Pastor: Rev. Patrick McCabe. Sunday school: 10 a.m. Worship: 11 a.m. Sermon: “The Power of the Gospel.” Scripture: Acts: 5:12-42.
Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian education: 10 a.m. Worship: 11 a.m. Sermon: “Keeping the Faith.” Scripture: Romans 4:1-5, 13-17.
First Presbyterian Church of Kannapolis, ECO
201 Vance St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Heath Burchett. Sunday school: 10 a.m. Worship: 11 a.m. Sermon: “The Proving Ground,” Scripture: Colossians 3:18-4:1.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Contemporary worship: 9 a.m. Sunday morning groups: 10 a.m. Traditional worship: 11 a.m. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. Sermon: “Walking with Jesus: Through Towns and Villages.” Scripture: Matthew 4:12-13.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Worship: 11 a.m. Sermon: “We Don’t Need To Fear Judgement.” Scripture: Hebrews 9:27-28.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Greg Gordon. Worship: 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “Law vs. Faith.” Romans 4:1-5, 13-17.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. Pastor: Steve Ayers. Worship: 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday school: 9:30 a.m. Sermon: “For God So Loved the World.” Scripture: Psalm 121; John 3:1-17.
Mount Olivet United Methodist Church
301 Mount Olivet Road, Concord. Pastor: Neal Jones. Early service: 8:45 a.m. Sunday school: 10 a.m. Worship service: 11 a.m. Sermon: “R.O.Y.A.L. Raising Our Youth As Leaders.” Scripture: Isaiah 40:30-31.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury Road, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bob Palisin. Church school: 9:30 a.m. Worship: 11 a.m. Sermon: “Enemies of the Cross of Christ.” Scripture: Philippians 3:17-4:1.
Rocky Ridge United Methodist Church
1428 Old Charlotte Road, Concord. Worship: 11 a.m. Pastor: Rev. Tamara Wensil. Sermon: “Jesus Handed Me Mercy.” Scripture: John 8:1-11.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Chris King. Worship 10:30 a.m. Scripture: Amos 6:8-14.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Worship 11 a.m. Sermon: “Enkrateia” Scripture: Galatians 5:22-25.