Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Dr. Gary MacDonald Online Worship: 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home, and trying to keep in touch via online means. Our Sunday service will be on-line at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Greg Gordon. Worship 10:30 a.m. Service on Church Facebook Page. Sermon: “He is Our Shepherd.” Scripture: Psalm 23.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 11:00 a.m. Drive-in worship in automobiles for all. Audio by loudspeaker and a.m. car radios. No Sunday School. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon: “What Does a Resurrection Mean to Your?” Scriptures: I Peter 2:19-25.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Dr. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “Trusting the Shepherd.” Scripture: Psalm 23; I Peter 2:19-25; John 10:1-10.