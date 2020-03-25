Information for Sermon topics must be submitted by noon on Wednesday.
All Peoples Church of God & Jesus Christ
Bishop Roland Jordan. Sermon: “Healing Concerning Spiritual Gifts. We ask Jesus to heal the body, in Jesus Christ name.” Scripture: I Corinthians 12:1-31.
Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Dr. Gary MacDonald Guest Preacher: Dr. Heidi Miller of Pfeiffer University. Online Worship: 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Sermon: “If only You had been here ..." Scripture: John 11:1-45.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Contemporary Worship: 9 a.m. All Services will be online. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. Sermon: “Bloom Where You Are Planted.” Scripture: Jeremiah 29:1, 4-7.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Greg Gordon. Worship 10:30 a.m. Service on Church Facebook Page. Sermon: “Choose Christ.” Scripture: Romans 8:6-11.
McGill Baptist Church
McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, is postponing all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Dr. Steve Ayers.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Farrar Griggs. The Message this week will be live on Facebook at 11 a.m. Sermon: “A Dwelling Place for God.” Scripture: Ephesians 2:17-22.