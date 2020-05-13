All People’s Church of God & Jesus Christ
Prophet Roland Jordan. Sermon: “This is the season for people dying, people hurt, people hurting Christians and family fighting against each other. This is the season for rumors of war. This is the season for homosexuals to come out of the closet.”
Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Dr. Gary MacDonald. Online Worship: 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Final of Four-Part Sermon Series: “Life in Exile - Chance of Rain.” Scripture: 1 Peter 3:13-22
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home, and trying to keep in touch via on-line means. Our Sunday service will be on-line at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Greg Gordon. Worship 10:30 a.m. Service on Church Facebook Page. Sermon: “Promise Keeper (Part 2).” Scripture: John 17:1-11.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. No Church School. 11 a.m. Drive-in Worship Service with both loudspeaker and A.M. radio sound. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon: “Grieving Is Both With the Head and the Heart.” Scriptures: John 11:1-4, 17, 34-44.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Dr. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “If You Love Me ” Scripture: Acts 17:22-31; Psalm 66:8-20; John 14:15-21.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Second Presbyterian Church is broadcasting their Sunday services live through their Facebook page every Sunday at 11 a.m. Sermon: “Going Where He Sends Us.” Scripture: Jeremiah 1:1-10. Monday through Friday Pastor Griggs is having morning devotions at 9 a.m.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Chris King. Services each Sunday will begin at 9 a.m. Sermon: “Bringing Us Up to Speed” (A Review of Ephesians 1). Online Sunday services can be viewed at our Facebook page (go to link: https://www.facebook.com/St-Johns-Reformed-Church-Kannapolis-188409464561271/). One can also access these services by going to the St. John’s website (www.ourstjohns.org), clicking on the pop-up screen which offers “Click to watch current or past sermons” (on YouTube) or “Go to Facebook”.