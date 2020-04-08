Information for Sermon topics must be submitted by noon on Wednesday.
Email your topic to jstamey@independenttribune.com
Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Dr. Gary MacDonald. Online Worship at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Good Friday Tenebrae - 8 p.m. Easter Sunday - 9 a.m. Sermon: “Empty.” Scripture: John 20:1-18.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Contemporary Worship: 9 a.m. All Services will be online. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. Sermon: Lenten Series: Walking with Jesus.”
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Greg Gordon. Worship 10:30 a.m. Service on Church Facebook Page. Sermon: “He’s Not Here.” Scripture: Matthew 28:1-10..
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. Pastor: Dr. Steve Ayers. Online Facebook Live and YouTube. Resurrection of the Lord. Sermon: “Hearing Your Name.” Scripture: Jeremiah 31:1-6, Psalm 118:1-2, 14-24; John 20:1-18.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury Road, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bob Palisin. Palisin said:
"We are going to do something different this Sunday. We usually have between fifty and seventy worshipers on a Sunday morning. But because of the Corona Virus and the social-distancing restrictions, we are going to hold five separate Communion worship services restricted to two leaders and eight worshipers (by reservation only). This way we will provide for forty persons. The services will be held at 9 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m. , 11:15 a.m., and 12 noon. Persons will be asked to sit in self-provided folding chairs or in their cars in our side parking lot, centered at the side door of our Fellowship Hall.
"No Sunday School, Worship by reservation only, up to 8 persons at 9:00, 9:45, 10:30, 11:15, and 12 noon. Sermon : “Our Passage Into Eternity.” Scripture: John 20:1-10. Call Pastor Bob Palisin at cell 772-341-1824, or home 704-784-6527 to make your reservation."