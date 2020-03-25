Church news

Saturday, March 28

Music in Missions Concert Series at Epworth United Methodist Church has been cancelled.

Sunday, March 29

A Blood Drive at Calvary Lutheran Church has been cancelled. For more information, call 704-782-6923.

The Gospel Singing at New Covenant Baptist Church featuring James and Denise Easter has been cancelled. It will be rescheduled at a later date.

Saturday, April 18

Kannapolis Church of God is having a Spring Consignment sale. Men, women and children. The church is located at 2211 W A St., Kannapolis.

