Saturday, March 28
Music in Missions Concert Series at Epworth United Methodist Church has been cancelled.
Sunday, March 29
A Blood Drive at Calvary Lutheran Church has been cancelled. For more information, call 704-782-6923.
The Gospel Singing at New Covenant Baptist Church featuring James and Denise Easter has been cancelled. It will be rescheduled at a later date.
Saturday, April 18
Kannapolis Church of God is having a Spring Consignment sale. Men, women and children. The church is located at 2211 W A St., Kannapolis.