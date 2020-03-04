Wednesday, March 11
Lenten services are being held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 950 Bailey St., Concord, at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 704-782-6923.
Saturday, March 14
Calvary Lutheran Church is having a free prom dress giveaway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church is at 950 Bailey St., Concord. For more information, call 704-782-6923.
Sunday, March 15
The Rev. Robert P. Mathis Jr. and the officers and members of Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 192 Spring St. SW, Concord, will observe their 34th annual Family and Friends Day Celebration at 11 a.m. A fellowship meal will be served after the morning service. Former members and friends of Price Memorial are invited to attend the celebration.
Friday, March 20
Kannapolis Church of God is having a spring consignment sale. Men, women and children. The sale will continue Saturday, March 21. The church is at 2211 West A St., Kannapolis.
Sunday, March 22
Pastor Solomon McAuley and the members of Zion Hill AME Zion Church extend an open invitation to join in the celebration of “Family & Friends” Day at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be pastor David Shipman, pastor of Reconciling The World Ministries in Charlotte. Zion Hill is at 86 Skipwith St., Concord.
Sunday, March 29
A blood drive is being held at Calvary Lutheran from noon to 4 p.m. The church is at 950 Bailey St., Concord. For more information, call 704-782-6923.
RECURRING
Monday
Bethel Baptist Church, 1209 Opal St., Kannapolis, clothing pantry will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday. For information, call 704-933-2324.
Epworth United Methodist Church, 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord, will hold “Messy Church” on the third Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Crafts and activities will be held for parents and children. Dinner will follow.
Tuesday
Alzheimer’s caregiver support meeting is held the second Tuesday of each month at noon at Kannapolis Church of Christ, 2315 Concord Lake Road, Kannapolis. Call Pat at 704-305-3073 for more information.
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 204 N. Little Texas Road, offers free tutoring for any subject in grades K-12 on Tuesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. For more information, call 812-827-9134.
A nondenominational prayer breakfast is held Tuesdays at 7 a.m. at Troutman’s Barbecue, 362 Church St. N., Concord. There will be breakfast, Bible study, prayer and fellowship. For information, call Ed at 704-794-3100.
Families in Recovery, an open support group for both people in addiction recovery and their family members, meets at 7 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 220 George Liles Parkway, Concord, Room 116. The entrance is on the side of the building. For more information, call Debbie Lamm at 704-707-4277.
MidDay Bible Study with Community Medicare Awareness meets at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 200 Sims Parkway, Room 22, in Harrisburg, the third Tuesday of every month at noon. Call Rev Clements at 301-651-0211.
Wednesday
C.H.O.I.C.E.S. Outreach Ministries holds Bible encounters through the study of God’s word on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 142 Maple St., Mooresville. Call 704-662-8854 if you have any questions or need directions.
Chair/mat yoga class will be held every Wednesday at St. James Lutheran Church fellowship hall, 104 Union St. S., Concord. Drop in from 1-2 p.m. Each class is $3 and is taught by Angie Buchannan, certified yoga/Pilates instructor. Call 704-467-3321.
Thursday
Forest Hill United Methodist Church, 251 Union St. N., Concord, has a free clothing distribution every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All sizes. For information, call 704-782-1109 or visit www.foresthillumc.org.
The food pantry at Shady Brook Baptist Church, 1009 Oakwood Ave., Kannapolis, will serve the Kannapolis area each Thursday from 1:30-3 p.m.
New Hope Lutheran Church, 1615 Brantley Road, Kannapolis, holds a noon Bible study covering relevant topical discussions. Study materials are not required. Bring yourself, a notepad and a desire to grow. Class lasts about 45 minutes. Call the church office at 704-932-3716 for more information.
GriefShare presents a series of grief recovery seminars at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 200 Sims Parkway, Room 21, in Harrisburg, each Thursday at 7 p.m. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.” For more information, call D. McIntyre at 704-455-8144.
Saturday
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 204 N. Little Texas Road, has a giveaway of children’s clothes on the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 812-827-9134.
Covenant Presbyterian Church USA, 5835 Charlie Walker Road, Kannapolis, will host a food pantry every second and fourth Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
New Hope Lutheran Church has a hot dog lunch on the first Saturday of every month. The lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1615 Brantley Road, Kannapolis.
Sunday
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets at Impact Church, 44 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord, on Sundays from 3:30-5 p.m. For more information, call Linda P. at 704-788-4879.