Saturday, March 14
Calvary Lutheran Church is having a free prom dress giveaway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church is located at 950 Bailey St., Concord. For more information, call 704-782-6923.
Gospel Explosion at Marable Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church at 5 p.m. featuring : "Men Standing for Christ” and Smith Chapel Apostolic Church Choirs. The church is located at 400 Huron St., Kannapolis.
Sunday, March 15
Reverend Robert P. Mathis, Jr. and the officers and members of Price Memorial A. M. E. Zion Church, 192 Spring St. SW, Concord, will observe their 34th Annual Family and Friends Day Celebration at 11 a.m. A fellowship meal will be served after the morning service. Former members and friends of Price Memorial are invited to attend this celebration.
Sunday Afternoon Praise and Worship Service will be held at 3 p.m. at Marable Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church. Guest preacher: Rev. S. Franklin Russell and Myers Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church,
Wednesday, March 18
Lenten services will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 950Bradley St., Concord at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be held at 5:45 p.m.
Friday, March 20
Kannapolis Church of God is having a Spring Consignment sale. Men, women and children. The sale will continue on Saturday, March 21. The church is located at 2211 W A St., Kannapolis.
Sunday, March 22
Pastor Solomon McAuley and the members of Zion Hill A.M.E. Zion Church extends an open invitation to join in the celebration of “Family & Friends” Day on at 3 p.m. The guest preacher will be Pastor David Shipman, pastor of Reconciling The World Ministries located in Charlotte. Zion Hill is located at 86 Skipwith St., Concord.
The Spiritual Singers of Bellefonte Presbyterian Church will be celebrating their annual choir concert at 3 p.m. All are invited to come worship with them. Bellefonte is located at 8866 Rocky River Road, Harrisburg. Rev. Sonya McAuley-Allen is the Pastor.
Saturday, March 28
Music in Missions Concert Series presents “Classic Broadway and More” at Epworth United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. The hour concert will benefit CVAN (Cabarrus Victims Assistance Network) Come hear some of Brody’s biggest hits and support CV AN. The church is hosting a small reception in the lobby area following the concert. The church is located at 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord.
Sunday, March 29
A Blood Drive is being held at Calvary Lutheran Church from noon to 4 p.m. The church is located at 950 Bailey St., Concord. For more information, call 704-782-6923.
Houston Preaching Mission, featuring Steve Rehner of One Mission Society will be at Central United Methodist Church at 8:45 and 11 a.m. The church is located at 30 Union St. N. Concord.
Gospel Singing at New Covenant Baptist Church at 6 p.m. featuring James and Denise Easter. The church is located at 1400 Stone Ave., Kannapolis.
RECURRING
Blackwelder Park Baptist Church has launched a new church website. The new web address, www.blackwelderpark.org, replaces the old www.bpbc.cc site. The old site has been taken down and traffic routed to the new web address. For more information, call 704-932-4266.
Monday
Bethel Baptist Church, 1209 Opal St., Kannapolis, clothing pantry will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday. For information, call 704-933-2324.
Epworth United Methodist Church, 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord, will hold “Messy Church” on the third Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Crafts and activities will be held for parents and children. Dinner will follow.
Tuesday
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Meeting is held the second Tuesday of each month at noon at Kannapolis Church of Christ, 2315 Concord Lake Road, Kannapolis. Contact Pat for more info at 704-305-3073.
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 204 N. Little Texas Road, offers free tutoring for any subject in grades K-12 on Tuesday’s from 5-6:30 p.m. For more information, call 812-827-9134.
A nondenominational prayer breakfast is held on Tuesdays at 7 a.m. at Troutman’s Barbecue, 362 Church St. N., Concord. There will be breakfast, Bible study, prayer and fellowship. For information, call Ed at 704-794-3100.
Families in recovery, an open support group for both individuals in addiction recovery and their family members, meet at 7 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 220 George Liles Parkway, Concord, Room 116 the entrance is on side of the building. For more information, contact: Debbie Lamm at 704-707-4277.
MidDay Bible Study with CommUnity Medicare Awareness meets at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 200 Sims Parkway Room 22 in Harrisburg, meets the third Tuesday of every month at noon. For more information, call Rev Clements at 301-651-0211.
Wednesday
C.H.O.I.C.E.S. Outreach Ministries holds Bible Encounters through the study of God’s Word on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 142 Maple St., Mooresville. Contact our church office if you have any questions or need directions at 704-662-8854.
Chair/mat yoga class will be held every Wednesday at St. James Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 104 Union St. S, Concord. Drop-in from 1-2 p.m. Each class $3 and is given by Angie Buchannan, certified yoga/pilates instructor. For more information, call 704-467-3321.
Thursday
Forest Hill United Methodist Church, 251 Union St. N., Concord, has a free clothing distribution every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All sizes. For more information, call 704-782-1109 or visit www.foresthillumc.org.
The food pantry at Shady Brook Baptist Church, 1009 Oakwood Ave., Kannapolis, will serve the Kannapolis area each Thursday from 1:30-3 p.m.
New Hope Lutheran Church, 1615 Brantley Road, Kannapolis, holds a Noon Bible study covering relevant topical discussions. Study materials not required, bring yourself, a notepad, and a desire to grow. Class lasts approximately 45 minutes. Call the church office at 704-932-3716 for more information.
GriefShare presents a series of Grief Recovery Seminars at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 200 Sims Parkway Room 21 in Harrisburg, each Thursday starting Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.” For more information, call D. McIntyre at 704-455-8144. (goes through May 7)
Saturday
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 204 N. Little Texas Road, has a giveaway of children’s clothes on the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 812-827-9134.
Covenant Presbyterian Church USA, 5835 Charlie Walker Road, Kannapolis, will host a food pantry every second and fourth Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
New Hope Lutheran Church has a hot dog lunch on the first Saturday of every month. The lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome! The church is located at 1615 Brantley Road, Kannapolis.
Sunday
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous meets at Impact Church, 44 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord, on Sundays from 3:30-5 p.m. For more information, call Linda P. at 704-788-4879.