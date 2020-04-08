Church news

If your church or religious organization has a special event or service that you would like to promote, send the information to jstamey@independenttribune.com This includes sermon topics and food sales as well. The Faith Pages appear in the Friday print edition. The deadline is noon on Wednesday.

The Spring Consignment sale at Kannapolis Church of God has been postponed. It will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Recommended for you