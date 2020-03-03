N.C. Rep. Larry G. Pittman took the first step toward retaining his seat in the North Carolina House of Representatives, defeating Jay White in Tuesday’s primary election.
The sometimes controversial representative from Concord will now face Democrat Gail Young in the November general election. It will be a rematch of 2018, when Pittman won, bolstered by a large margin of voters in southern Rowan County.
The district has since been redrawn without those Rowan voters, and pundits say it is more favorable to a Democrat than the previous district.
Pittman received 60.71 percent of the votes (4,773), while White earned 39.29 percent (3,089).
Young did not have a primary opponent.
These results are unofficial but will be fully determined during the official canvass Friday, March 13.
”I am very pleased with such a strong win,” Pittman said. “I want to thank my volunteers, who worked so hard for what we believe; my financial contributors; the people who have always encouraged me; everyone who voted for me; my wife, Tammy, who holds everything together; my children, who support me faithfully; and most of all, our Lord Jesus.
”Now, we have to put on a strong effort for November, so that I can continue to resist corruption, defend the rights of our citizens, and fight to uphold our state and U.S. constitutions for one last term.”
Pittman was appointed to replace Rep. Jeff Barnhart, who stepped down midterm, and Pittman was reelected to the house in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018.