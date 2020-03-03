BOARD OF EDUCATION – Anita Parker, Kevin Clark and Todd Adams have all retained their seats on the Kannapolis City Schools Board of Education. The three candidates ran unopposed.
Parker and Clark ran for Area I (Cabarrus side of district) and Parker got 57.61 percent of the vote (3,081 votes) while Clark got 41.27 percent (2,207 votes). Sixty votes or 1.12 percent were cast to write-in candidates.
Adams earned 98.49 percent of the vote (3,319) while 1.51 percent were write-in candidates in Area 2 (Rowan portion of school district).
Kristina Cook and Brenda McCombs remain on the board, as well.
The election for the Cabarrus County Schools Board of Education will be in November. There are 12 individuals vying for four seats.
Cindy Fertenbaugh, David Harrison and Rob Walter will be going for re-election while Barry Shoemaker will not be running again.
Catherine Moore, Nequeela Deas-Blanton, Tim Furr, Frederick Merry, Hunter Moore, Nora Lee Isabella May, Sean Irwin, Keshia Sandidge and Denise Adcock will also be on the ballot.