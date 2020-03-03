Nate Knust will likely retain his position as District Court judge after beating Darrin M. Gamradt for Seat 5 in District 19A.
Knust earned 68.92 percent of the vote (11,489 votes), while Gamradt got 31.08 percent (5,182).
These totals are, however, unofficial but will be determined fully after the Board of Elections canvass March 13.
Since no Democrat candidates filed to run, Knust will run unopposed in the November election, so he is almost certain to retain his position.
Knust presides over several types of cases: criminal, civil, family, juvenile, special proceedings, probation, and domestic violence.
Before Knust took the bench, he worked at the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office. While at the DA’s office, Knust prosecuted all types of crimes — specializing in elder-abuse cases.
He has been working at the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office for more than 12 years.