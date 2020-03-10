I received a telephone call from a lady named Pearl Asbury from Concord. She told me how much she enjoyed reading about my life at Oaklawn.
Pearl is 91 years old and will be 92 on March 20, which was also my Daddy’s birthday. Pearl and I talked and laughed over the times that we remembered. She told me about them being lucky and having ice at their home on Flowe’s Store Road. She said that they kept their ice in a tin tub and put their things in it to keep them cold and from spoiling. They covered the tin tub and that also helped preserve the ice. She moved to the city of Concord at the age of 17 and lives there today.
Pearl and I laughed and remembered the times during our childhood. She told me about playing with a white family and them going from one house to another to eat. These were simple and good times, when there were no harsh words or hate between the two races. It would be so wonderful if those times were in place now.
I hope Pearl will have a wonderful 92nd birthday and want her to know how much I enjoyed her phone call.
Spring will arrive on the 19th of March this year, and I am sure folks are ready to start planting flowers and gardens.
We have had frost on into April, and I remember Mother and Daddy getting things ready to plant as soon as they could.
Daddy and Mother would cut the eyes out of potatoes and start them in water so they would sprout and be ready to go into the ground.
As I have said before, Mother saved seeds from everything she could and learned to keep them in an old glass jar with a lid so the mice would not eat the seeds. Mother would punch holes in the lids, she said the seeds needed air to survive during the winter.
Oaklawn had a closet with shelves out on the back porch, and this is where they kept the cantaloupe, watermelon and bean seeds.
My grandfather, Robert Caldwell “Bob” Cannon, planted everything by the Blum’s Almanac. He and my Daddy would discuss the best time to plant potatoes, corn, squash, okra and all types of beans.
Above-the-ground crops were planted in a certain sign, as were the root crops. I am not sure just how this works, but it does. I have planted flowers according to the signs and they have been beautiful.