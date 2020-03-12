As cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) increase across the state, Kannapolis City Schools continues to take safety precautions and proactive measures to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
Effective Thursday, March 12, 2020, all field trips for students and professional development trips for staff outside of Cabarrus and/or Rowan Counties are cancelled.
Our district continues to have daily discussions with Cabarrus Health Alliance and Rowan County Health Department officials, and we are continuing to adhere to updates and guidance provided by the State Health and Human Services Department and the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
Thank you for your patience as we work through this evolving situation.