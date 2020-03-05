WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (NC-08) voted for $7.8 billion in emergency supplemental funding Wednesday for the U.S. response to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a vote of 415-2.
“As a member of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, I’m closely monitoring the outbreak of coronavirus, including the first presumptive case in North Carolina,” Rep. Hudson said. “Our actions in Congress have helped our country be prepared to respond to threats like the coronavirus. While there is much more to do, today’s funding will further strengthen our ability to respond and treat the virus. I’ll continue working with the Trump administration and health care professionals to mitigate risks to families in our district and country.”
Over the past five years, Congress has increased funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by 24 percent, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) by 39 percent, and infectious disease response by 70 percent.
Wednesday's funding bill provides $4 billion to make tests more available, support treatments and invest in developing vaccines. Funds are also available for the Food and Drug Administration to protect the integrity of medical products manufactured overseas and identify and prevent potential shortages.
The bill also provides $2.2 billion for the CDC’s response efforts, $1.25 billion for the U.S. State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development to protect Americans abroad and mitigate spread of the virus worldwide, and $20 million to administer disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by the virus.
Rep. Hudson has remained engaged with local health care providers and government officials at the local, state and federal level since the coronavirus began. Before Wednesday's vote, Rep. Hudson participated in a briefing on the latest response to the virus from Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and others. Last week, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar addressed Rep. Hudson’s Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health and provided an update on the virus. Officials have stressed that while the risk of contracting the virus remains low, the highest risk is to older populations. Travel restrictions are in place from high threat areas including China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea, as significant progress is being made developing testing kits and vaccinations for the virus.
For constituents concerned about the coronavirus, Rep. Hudson has created a website with helpful information and resources found here: Hudson.house.gov/coronavirus/.