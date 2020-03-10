The Phi Chi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. hosted its annual Talent Hunt Program at Rock Hill AME Zion Church in Concord on Saturday, March 7.
Six student participants from the community attended and displayed their tremendous talents. This year, Phi Chi Chapter named Heaven Graves (vocal soloist) as its winner. McKenzie Collins (viola soloist) was named first runner-up, and Caleb Hopper (drummer soloist) finished as second runner-up.
Created in 1945, the Talent Hunt Program was born to provide youths with a platform to develop and give full expression to their artistic talents. Upheld as one of Omega Psi Phi’s nationally mandated programs, the annual Talent Hunt Program enables high school students to compete on the local, district and international level for cash prizes and scholarships.
Participation is open for the following forms of trained art: Music (vocal and instrumental); speech (poetry, oration and dramatic interpretation); dance and visual art (sculpture, photography, drawing and painting). For any high school students interested in competing, email the Talent Hunt Committee Chair Bro. Arnold Collins, at acollins0321@gmail.com to request an application.