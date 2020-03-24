SALISBURY — Duke Energy Foundation has awarded $5,000 to Cooperative Christian Ministry as part of $400,000 in grants for community needs in North Carolina in the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
The grant will fund crisis relief for low-income residents in Cabarrus County.
“We recognize the critical needs in our communities right now — and community groups like Cooperative Christian Ministry are on the frontlines responding to the COVID-19 crisis, helping those who need it most, said Randy Welch, district manager. “We are grateful for the work they are doing to help our local communities.”
Cooperative Christian Ministry delivers essential services to meet the basic needs of food, shelter and financial relief to families in crisis in Cabarrrus and southern Rowan counties. CCM has implemented strategic changes for delivery of vital supplies and essential services during this crisis. The most surprising factor, said Ed Hosack, executive director, is the number of households CCM is seeing for the very first time.