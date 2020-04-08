SALISBURY — Cornerstone Church in Salisbury has been doing its best to reach the community despite the closure of houses of worship due to the COVID-19 pandemic the state is currently dealing with, and Friday, it will be taking an even greater step.
On Good Friday, the church on 315 Webb Road will be hosting an event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in which members of the community can drive through and receive communion elements for Easter weekend.
The church invites everyone to take the elements and worship with Cornerstone in an online sermon on Easter Sunday. During the drive-thru the church will also pray over community members who drop by — following the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing, of course — and will give away $25 Food Lion gift cards to the first 400 cars that come through. There will be $10 coupons included, as well.
This idea dubbed “Cornerstone Church GIVES Back” came about in a staff meeting.
“We were sitting around trying to figure out how we could see our people that go to Cornerstone,” Pastor Bill Godair said. “So we came up with this thing that ‘we want to see you, we want to pray with you and we want to bless you.’
“And so we were just going to make it for our church family or whatever, but then once we did that we got into all of it, (and) once we got into all of it, (we thought) ‘OK, we can give our people communion, give them a gift card, bless them,’ (and) so then, we just opened it up to the whole community.”
Churches across the nation are not able to see their community right now. Some have come up with unique ways of connecting with them as many are doing online sermons while others have even hosted drive-in style gatherings where people sit in their cars and listen to a pastor preach.
The Center for Disease Control has been recommending everyone maintain at least six feet of distance between each other for several weeks, and even more recently, it recommended everyone wear cloth masks when out in public.
This has been difficult for pastors like Godair who love to see their communities as often as they can and interact with them.
“It is horrible,” he said. “I’m a hands-on type guy, I’m a hugger, not seeing our people has just been rough on me.”
While he will still have to maintain his distance on Easter weekend — traditionally one of the busiest weekends in churches across the country every year — Godair and his church wanted to connect as much as they could.
This event Friday is their way of doing that as is the church’s online sermon Sunday.
Cornerstone Church is in a unique spot. While many houses of worship across the nation are asking the government for help and are even included in the stimulus package which will go out to many Americans in the coming weeks, Cornerstone is giving money away.
Leading up to Friday’s event the Church has already given away some $8,000 to $9,000 to the community. Godair is thankful they are in a position to where they can help.
“Cornerstone is a blessed house,” Godair said.
The church’s members haven’t yet been hit heavily by layoffs like some others have and, as a result, for those who come by for Friday’s event, Godair is encouraging them to give back themselves.
“Most of our people, I think it’s like 91 percent of our people are still working, either from their home or they’re just still working,” he said. “So I just said, if you don’t need it, take it back to your work, take it back to your community, give it to somebody who needs it.”
Cornerstone Church, which Godair started in 1986, can have anywhere from 400 to 500 people in attendance for one big service every Sunday.
It is a blessed community, as Godair said, and he hopes they can bless others in this difficult time many are going through, and he hopes the church will be able to run a similar event again.
“We just want to be a blessing, and as long as we’re able to do it, we want to do it,” he said.
He continued: “I just want everybody to know that this too shall pass, we will get past this, but we’ll do it as a community, we’ll do it as a people, we’ll do it as a country and united we’re going to stand.
“Our country has been through a lot of things in my 62 years of living on this earth and we’ve made it. And I would have never in my life dreamed that something like this would happen, but it did, and so we’re making it through and we’re all going to make it through.
“And I hate it for those who have lost their lives and the relatives of those who have lost their lives, but I thank God so far that it’s not as bad as what it could have been.”