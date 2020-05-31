Most liberals feel that war is an outmoded way of settling disputes between groups of people. Most conservatives feel that war is sometimes the only way to resolve disputes, and that there is honor in combat to defend a point of view.
Most liberals think that the Second Amendment of the Constitution is an anachronism and that gun ownership should be a matter of licensure, subject to laws intended to protect the public. Conservatives tend to be originalists on this issue, feeling that gun ownership is an absolute right that need not be fettered by restrictive legislation.
The majority of liberals see capitalism as practiced in the United States as a little harsh. They favor a safety net and other measures that promote income equality across the social spectrum. Conservatives tend to be more laissez-faire, allowing the marketplace and social Darwinism to determine how and whether individuals prosper.
Sadly, unexpectedly, the novel coronavirus has exposed an ideological rift in American society that seems closely analogous to the points of view listed above. Liberals are finding themselves favoring comprehensive intervention by the federal government in funding testing for infection that allows medical science to track the disease pre-emptively. This approach leads logically to a complete shutdown of nonessential sectors of our economic life, and calls for universal acceptance of social distancing, prohibition of group activities and the donning of face masks.
Conservatives see these measures as a contravention of their right to live freely — free to make their own choices about what to do in the face of the danger of infection.
Some have chosen to oppose statewide orders to shutter nonessential businesses in public demonstrations. A small number have even shown up armed with lethal weapons at state legislative buildings. I understand that people don’t like to be told what to do, but that seems a little over the top.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has advocated a relaxation of mitigation practices, an opening of businesses before public health experts say it’s safe to do so, making him one of a growing number of conservatives who insist that widespread death from COVID-19 is the price we pay for restoring the nation’s economy.
Christie asserted that “the American people have gone through significant death before” and compared reopening the country to the “sacrifice” made by American service members during the Second World War.
Gov. Christie has done us a favor by making the issue so clear. It’s obvious many Republicans favor money over human life. Politicians deal with moral issues every day. But few make the delineation so abundantly clear — for the love of money, the right wing is ready and willing to sacrifice thousands of lives. But the victims in this struggle are not combatants. They’re the mass of citizens least able to fight — the elderly and all those with co-morbidities such as cardiac problems, renal failure, hypertension, diabetes and the rest.
This is where the war metaphor breaks down. Donald Trump is less a war president than Jimmy Carter. But to justify his inaction and vacillation in dealing with the pandemic, he and one of his toadies, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, ratchet up warlike rhetoric against the Chinese in the absence of good evidence that what happened in Wuhan was something other than a natural occurrence. The Chinese might have handled it better, but there’s no evidence that they weaponized COVID-19. Suggesting so publicly only compounds our problems.
Is North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper a better leader than Georgia’s governor because he closed up North Carolina earlier and is slower to open the state up? I think so, but I know there are conservatives who disagree.
In terms of per-capita COVID-19 deaths, it’s clear Cooper saved North Carolina lives by enacting mitigation early and comprehensively. If that’s been tough on your paycheck, I’m sorry. You’ll recover financially. But the extra person who dies in Georgia will never get his life back. His family will be hurt forever.
If our national governmental leaders had acted quickly and decisively when the novel coronavirus first reared its ugly head, as in the examples set by Germany, South Korea and Norway, we would clearly have had a smaller outbreak, fewer deaths and less economic hardship. Those better outcomes would have stifled the rising political and social discord we’re presently experiencing. There would be less justification for the passions on both sides.
But, the opportunity is lost forever. Now we’re doomed to fight it out amid the spikiest national death toll on the planet. It will be on the shoulders of Donald Trump, who has already told us how he feels about it: “I don’t take any responsibility at all.”
Chaos is the factor that pushes public figures on the right and left to fall back on ideology. Soldiers understand the difference between tactics and strategy. Athletic coaches understand the difference between tactics and strategy.
In the current hodgepodge of local and regional efforts to test, mitigate, reopen, trace, refuse to wear a mask, find sufficient PPE, demonstrate, social distance, listen to politicians and pundits, heed experts and doctors, what’s missing is an overarching strategy. The only real light at the end of the tunnel is a vaccine. That’s a global goal, a grand strategy.
It won’t be enough to make a vaccine that produces antibodies; we need to know the level of antibody generation. We need to know it won’t produce dangerous side effects. We’ll have to determine the duration of the immunity. It will have to be a one-time inoculation — follow-up shots will cause insurmountable complications. The vaccine will have to be viable without refrigeration. We’ll have to convince the Taliban and Christian Scientists that immunity supersedes their spiritual beliefs. There will be an immense body of international law specific to pharmaceuticals to negotiate. All this is where the most important work is being done.
Our job as laymen is to help each other stay alive and well while the scientists and lawyers keep their eyes on the prize.