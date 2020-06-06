In May 2012, everyone was on the kick that the world was going to end. There was the Mayan calendar. There was the self-proclaimed Bible expert who found a secret code in the Bible that marked the day of the Apocalypse. And that day was toward the end of May.
What did my family do during that time?
We went camping.
Now, to establish my family a bit, it is me and my wife and our three kids. One was in high school, one in middle school, and one in elementary school. We are also dog lovers. So, we had three dogs that tagged along as well. One great big family that consisted of several species.
My wife, in the best possible way of explaining this, was not a person who enjoyed sleeping in tents. Camping, to her, meant finding a hotel somewhere near where nature was. The hotel selection also was determined by a investigative combing of reviews to ensure we were going to be in a super clean and safe environment.
Somehow, though, for this trip, she flipped. Not in a bad way, of course, but she flipped her standards. Unbeknownst to me, she searched for the world’s most grandest tent. I know, my proper English is a bit off there, but if you have read this column at all, you also know I write like I speak to get the point across at times.
I came home from work before our trip to find a tent that would make many cathedrals jealous. It was a vast, cavernous tent, with more headroom than our house. It had more poles than the fishing aisle at the largest Bass Pro. It had more fabric than, well, it just had a bunch of fabric.
In actuality, this is a step above what most people think of when camping. The tent was large enough to fit eight people and still have room for all the belongings.
At first, I obviously thought this was overkill. It was going to be a nightmare to put up, especially in low light, and even more of a nightmare to take down and pack.
And I was wrong.
Today’s tent designs are pretty good. With the advent of carbon fiber, Kevlar and plastics, the poles are much easier to figure out and install while maintaining strength to support the structure while being much lighter than the metal poles I grew up using when camping.
It took less than 10 minutes to put up, and it was a bit refreshing with all the room inside, even after my family of five plus three dogs had sprawled out across the floor.
So, if you have a significant other who likes to have the comforts of large, spacious dwellings, a large tent may be what you are looking for to get out in the wilderness.
As for our trip, the stream that we set up near offered a very peaceful and relaxing bedtime symphony to help drown out my wife’s snoring. (Don’t tell her I wrote this.)