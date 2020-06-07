With mayhem scarring major cities across the country, it has become obvious that the political and cultural divide in this country has grown wider.
While the image of George Floyd essentially begging for his life should shock all of us, the aftermath of violence and looting should also leave us shocked and dismayed. There is no justification for the behavior of protesters who cross the line from civil discourse to chaos.
There are multiple explanations as to how we got to this point. Ultimately, what we witnessed last week is not a matter of liberal versus conservative or Democrat versus Republican — although it is hard to ignore that the majority of major cities in this country are led by Democratic mayors.
Whatever the affiliation of the protesters — whether socialists, anarchists or merely thrill seekers — the goal is to destroy the fabric of this country. That alone should awaken the rest of us. Do we want to become a lawless society, one where success and personal initiative are cast aside? Or do we wish to remain a society built on traditional American values?
Our focus should be upon the principles that made this country a beacon for freedom and democracy. Despite those who seek to destroy what has taken 250-plus years to build, straying from our roots would be unwise. All around the nation this week we’ve seen the effects of forsaking our principles.
There is, in fact, a trio of points we must strive for to remain on firm ground as a country. Those three considerations are: an understanding of self from an ethical/spiritual sense; the vital (and underappreciated) role of individual responsibility; and the expectations of leadership.
Understanding of selfFor decades now, we’ve slowly slipped toward a nihilistic society where self is foremost, and consideration of spirituality is secondary, if considered at all.
It’s important to note that Christians have no monopoly on moral and ethical behaviors, but this country was founded on Christian principles, so that naturally forms the basis of analysis. Many religions, nonetheless, respect and understand the difference between right and wrong in a society.
A study by the Pew Research Center shows that religious affiliation has trended downward over the last decade. In an October 2019 article titled “In U.S., Decline of Christianity Continues at Rapid Pace,” the number of American adults who describe themselves as Christian has declined 12 percentage points in the last decade.
“Meanwhile,” the article states, “the religiously unaffiliated share of the population, consisting of people who describe their religious identity as atheist, agnostic, or ‘nothing in particular,’ now stands at 26 percent, up from 17 percent in 2009.”
It’s safe to assume that the majority of rioters and looters we’ve seen in major cities across the country fall into the latter category. What should be more concerning is how organized the riots appear to be, with similarities across the nation. The Internet has, no doubt, aided in the dissolution of democracy, as those who oppose our form of government have bonds that didn’t exist two decades ago. They also speak the loudest in many circumstances, as we’ve seen recently — again because of the ease with which opinions and ideologies are shared.
The role of the individualWhen decisions are in front of us, it is up to each one of us to do the right thing. That’s true whether we wear a badge, make laws to govern society or merely serve as passive witnesses to that which goes on around us. It is incumbent upon the individual to make sound choices, ones that do not impede the freedoms of others.
This is not to say that we must be segregated by race, gender, sexual orientation or any of the other categories that the far left impose on society. None of that should be a consideration in our actions. We should look at others as equal individuals free of categories. Any other consideration should not be a part of the equation.
We’ve heard, and will continue to hear, talking heads on television — including supposed journalists with their manicured hair and politicians with polished rhetoric — who will tell us that this or that study or this or that law must be enacted before we stamp out racism. Don’t believe any of it.
The federal government, for one, has failed over the last 60 years or so to wipe out racism. There have been examples where success has been achieved. Do not, however, believe the false narrative that law enforcement, or the United States, is out to get black people.
It is hard for me to see police officers in the same way that a person of color sees law enforcement. The fear and concern are no doubt legitimate, and that is totally understandable. However, statistics indicate that police brutality against blacks has been misrepresented by the mainstream media.
In that vein, I encourage you to read an article by Andrew McCarthy, a former U.S. attorney and current columnist for the National Review: https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/06/the-institutional-racism-canard/.
Essentially, we must each do the right thing. Bad decisions, such as the one that cost the life of George Floyd, are made by individuals. Likewise, building a successful business is often a selfless act; physically destroying the public face of that business is a selfish act.
Expectations of leadershipBeing a leader involves making tough decisions, ones that rarely please everyone.
Leadership does not involve a Twitter account, especially one perceived as inflammatory.
Nor does leadership involve allowing rioters to invoke mayhem on major cities, as mayors and governors across the country have allowed recently. It certainly does not involve telling law enforcement to “stand down.”
Leadership does allow invoking our National Guard to quell riots. When the alternative is to allow thieves and thugs to have their way with society, then making a decision to prevent such mayhem should be a given.
Leadership does not involve a knee-jerk reaction in opposition to every move made by our president. Yet that happens minute by minute.
Most of all, perhaps, leadership does not involve putting an addled politician in charge of our country. If elected, Joe Biden would be 78 when inaugurated next January. But age is not the issue. Nor is the fact he can’t form a coherent message with any measure of consistency. The real issue is the likelihood of Biden falling victim to the far left, as he has done while campaigning.
The essence of leadership involves being principled and demonstrating the ability to stand by those principles. Biden fails on both counts.