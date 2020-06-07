“These things I have spoken to you that in me, you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But be of good cheer, I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)
Several years ago, I received an email from a reader in Colorado who was experiencing health problems. I couldn’t help but think of her in light of recent struggles with my own health.
“I am having problems right now that I have been having for the past two months. It seems like I get over one problem and then I come down with another problem that is twice as worse as the first one. I do not know which way to turn for help and comfort, but I am getting tired of fighting for good health. I feel that I am being tested and seeing that my faith is not as strong as I thought it was, can you give me some advice and comfort?”
It’s not too difficult to empathize with this reader. We all understand the weariness that she is experiencing. That’s because there isn’t a Christian around whose faith has not been shaken by the storms that life brings.
We often wonder if our physical maladies are a test from God. However, I have found, more times than not, that health-related problems are often nothing more than the consequences that come from poor lifestyle choices.
I’m not suggesting that God can’t use such experiences to strengthen our relationship with him. Indeed, the Bible reminds us, “In all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28) But God may not be testing us when health problems come our way. Instead, he may be laying the opportunity of a lifetime right at our feet.
The Apostle Paul understood the frustration that my reader from Colorado described. The Bible records that he also suffered from some kind of physical affliction, although we are never told precisely what was wrong. We do know that it was a chronic, debilitating condition that often kept Paul from working. And Paul tells us that he pleaded with God to take it away on three different occasions. (2 Corinthians 12:7)
God chose not to heal Paul. Instead he told him, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” (2 Corinthians 12:9)
The Bible teaches us that God’s response humbled Paul, reminded him of his need for a deep and abiding relationship with the Lord, and even benefited others around him as they saw God at work in his life.
The Life Application Bible offers some wonderful advice to all of us when we just don’t seem to be hitting on all six cylinders: “The fact that God’s power shows up in weak people should give us courage. Our weakness not only helps develop Christian character, it also deepens our worship because in admitting our weakness, we affirm God’s strength. When we are strong in abilities or resources, we are tempted to do God’s work on our own, and that leads to pride. When we are weak, allowing God to fill us with his power, then we are stronger than we could ever be on our own.”
My dad often told me that the only difference between an opportunity and a problem was perspective. What my friend in Colorado perceives to be a problem, I view as a wonderful opportunity from God to experience just what he means when he says, “My grace is sufficient for you.”
Take advantage of it and find comfort in the prayers that will come from those who know exactly how you feel.