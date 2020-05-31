Whenever we look back at the life-altering period that currently defines us, whether in one year, or five, or 10, we’ll likely see it in one of two ways. It will either be viewed as a public health anomaly or as a turning point for society.
Fear the turning point.
While our willingness to allow bureaucrats at the national and state levels to dictate our daily routines has been warranted at times, this could get out of hand — quickly.
There are those on the far left who see this as an opportunity to reshape the role of government and allow more control over individual liberties.
It’s important to distinguish between those on the far left and the average liberal. This distinction is based merely on personal observation and a willingness to believe — to sincerely hope — that common sense is still prevalent in my fellow man. This is an opinion column, for those who need reminding, and this is by way of stating that the typical liberal is not in lock step with the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Nancy Pelosi types. What has long passed for liberalism has no resemblance to the far-left zealotry we see today. Indeed, as a popular 1970s song stated, “Has anybody here seen my old friend John (Kennedy)?”
There is no need to restate the absurdity and radicalism of the Green New Deal. It was, and remains, a fantasy for the more delusional among us, despite its fading from public discourse.
Nevertheless, consider Pelosi’s recent attempt to load stimulus relief with more dependence on government assistance and less reliance on private enterprise. Her record $3 trillion bill was an attempt to increase the reach and dependence of the federal government. A quote from Pelosi is telling: “This is really quite an exciting time for us because we have a monumental need for our country at this sad time,” she said.
To say that this is “an exciting time for us” and “a monumental need for our country at this sad time” is revealing, to say the least. Google the quote and it’ll pop up in an official post: https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/51420-2.
What excites Pelosi and her cohorts is the opportunity to expand the power of the federal government (essentially expanding their own power) while diminishing the role of the individual in American society. Be wary whenever Pelosi refers to anything as “sad,” as her language is intended to invoke emotion and set up the need for the “comfort” of government. Something is sad in her view only to the extent that she can lead the effort to provide that comfort. It’s a ploy she often uses.
Yes, we’re living in unprecedented times, when government at the local, state and national levels must work and work together — but we’re also living in perilous times.
Robert Caro is the author of a multi-volume biography of Lyndon Johnson, the 36th president of the United States. His comments to The New York Times Magazine over a year ago speak to the politics of our time, as well as the politics of success, particularly as practiced by Johnson when he was a senator: “When you’re climbing to get power, you have to use whatever methods are necessary, and you have to conceal your aims. Because if people knew your aims, it might make them not want to give you power.”
Johnson was a master manipulator and a political opportunist, one who was able to make the U.S. Senate work toward his goals by winning people over to his viewpoint. What’s missing today, however, is subtlety in politics. Considering the radical goals of Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez, that is a good thing. We at least know where they stand, and we know the endgame.
At her core, Pelosi is an opportunist, but one lacking the subtlety required to work with others. She would be well-advised to channel the best of Lyndon Johnson or Tip O’Neill or Ronald Reagan, as would those advising Joe Biden in his bid to the presidency.
Poor Joe, on his best day, is prone to forsake his experience as a longtime politician — as damaging as it may be — and fall victim to the far-left fantasies of those around him.
When disaster meets opportunity, as in Biden’s political career meeting the far-left zealots who apparently advise him, then God help us.
Most of all, perhaps, the likes of Biden and Pelosi would be wise to temper their far-left zealotry, relying less on radicals and more on practical, traditional liberalism.
Where do the radical, government-knows-best policies take us?
Excessive reliance on government funds is an insidious, ugly beast that renders those it encounters no more than self-destructive robots.
Anecdotally, there have been stories of laid-off workers receiving far more in government funds than they received through regular paychecks from their jobs.
I recently overheard a conversation between two friends, both day laborers who rely on word-of-mouth referrals to scratch out a living.
One, Gary, was relating the latest from the stimulus possibilities and how the federal government may be planning to send everyone a monthly check (a la the far left), as much as $2,000 monthly.
“If they do that,” said Randy, “no one will want to work.”
“I hear that’s what they want,” Gary replied.