Friday, March 13
Calvary Lutheran Church is having a Port-a-Pit Chicken Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The church is located at 950 Bailey St., Concord. For more information, call 704-782-6923.
Saturday, March 21
New Gilead Reformed Church is holding a BBQ Chicken Dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Plates include: BBQ Chicken, beans, slaw, roll, drink and dessert. $9 for adult plate; $5 for child plate; $8 for whole chicken. The church is located at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord. Call in orders welcomed: 704-788-1202.
The Annual Country Ham and Fried Chicken Day at St. Stephens Wesleyan Church at Georgeville off of Hwy. 200 on Brush Arbor Road will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A large plate consists of one-half fried chicken or a center slice country ham, green beans, potato salad, slaw, bread, drink, and dessert for $9. A small plate is the same except one-fourth fried chicken or one-half slice of country ham for $7. A large combination plate consists of one-fourth fried chicken and one-half slice of country ham plus the other extras. Children under 6 years of age eat free. Call 704-782-6677 for information and call 704-723-1143 for food orders on Saturday.
RECURRING
WEDNESDAY
Hot dog sale, fourth Wednesday of the month, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mount Mitchell United Methodist Church, 6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Delivery to businesses and homes for six hot dogs or more. Call 704-933-0155.
THURSDAY
Hot dogs and taco soup, all the way, anyway, always your way. Every Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 1030 Burrage Road, Concord. Delivery is available. Call 704-786-5500.
FRIDAY
Hot dogs, chili beans and homemade desserts, every Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Forest Hill United Methodist Church, 265 Union St. N., Concord. Hot dogs and chili beans are each $1.50. Delivery is available for orders of $12 or more. For more information, call 704-782-1109.
Hot dogs and dessert sale, every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. Call 704-788-1180. Eat in or take out.
Heavenly hot dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, every Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $10, and takeout is available. Best homemade desserts. We serve all year except for holidays. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846. No hot dog sale on April 10.
Rocky Ridge United Methodist Church, 1428 Old Charlotte Road. Hot dogs and more. Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Eat in or carry out. Hot dogs are $1.50; chips are 50 cents; drinks are $1.25; and homemade desserts are $1.50. Delivery available for orders of $12 or more. Call 704-782-3579.
SATURDAY
Country breakfast is held the first Saturday of the month at Cold Springs United Methodist Church, 2550 Cold Springs Road, Concord. Serving from 6:30-10 a.m. Breakfast menu includes eggs, bacon, sausage, country ham, grits, rice, pancakes, biscuits, toast, tea, coffee, orange juice, milk and water. Donation only.
Hot dog sale every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Center United Methodist Church, 1119 Union St. S., Concord. Hot dogs are $1.25 and desserts are $1. For call-in orders, call 704-782-1785.