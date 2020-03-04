Saturday, March 7
All-you-can-eat breakfast will be held from 7-11 a.m. at Reeves Chapel AME Zion Church Road, 4955 Hamby Branch Road, Concord. Donation: $10. Kids 6 years and younger eat free.
First Wesleyan Church, 301 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis, is holding a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All-beef grilled hot dogs, homemade chili and slaw. Homemade desserts.
United Methodist Women’s hot dog sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harmony United Methodist Church, 101 White St. NW, Concord. Call in orders at 704-782-8237.
The Shiloh UMC annual chicken and dumpling dinner will be held from 4-7 p.m. or until sold out. This has been an annual event for more than 50 years. The chicken and dumpling meal is donations only. Homemade chicken salad available for $6 per pint. Desserts will be $1 each. Meals are available to eat in or take out at 4149 Odell School Road, Concord. Call 704-244-9680.
Boger Reformed Church annual ham and chicken supper will be held from 3-7 p.m. at 7313 Gold Hill Road, Concord. Eat in or take out.
Eastwood Baptist Church, 320 Cook St., Kannapolis, is having a hot dog/hamburger fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Calvary Lutheran Church is having a Port-a-Pit chicken fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The church is at 950 Bailey St., Concord. FCall 704-782-6923.
Saturday, March 21
New Gilead Reformed Church is holding a barbecue chicken dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Plates include barbecue chicken, beans, slaw, roll, drink and dessert. Cost is $9 for adult plate; $5 for child plate; $8 for whole chicken. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord. Call in orders at 704-788-1202.
The annual country ham and fried chicken day at St. Stephens Wesleyan Church at Georgeville off Highway 200 on Brush Arbor Road will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A large plate consists of half a fried chicken or a center slice of country ham, green beans, potato salad, slaw, bread, drink and dessert for $9. A small plate is the same except for one-fourth of a fried chicken or half a slice of country ham for $7. A large combination plate consists of one-fourth of a fried chicken and one-half of a slice of country ham, plus the other extras. Children under 6 years of age eat for free. Call 704-782-6677 or 704-723-1143 for food orders on Saturday.
RECURRING
WEDNESDAY
Hot dog sale, fourth Wednesday of the month, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mount Mitchell United Methodist Church, 6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Delivery available for six hot dogs or more. Call 704-933-0155.
THURSDAY
Hot dogs and taco soup, all the way, anyway, always your way. Every Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 1030 Burrage Road, Concord. Delivery is available. Call 704-786-5500.
FRIDAY
Hot dogs, chili beans and homemade desserts, every Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Forest Hill United Methodist Church, 265 Union St. N., Concord. Hot dogs and chili beans are each $1.50. Delivery is available for orders of $12 or more. Call 704-782-1109.
Hot dogs and dessert sale, every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. Call 704-788-1180. Eat in or take out.
Heavenly hot dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, every Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $10, and takeout is available. Best homemade desserts. Visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.
Rocky Ridge United Methodist Church, 1428 Old Charlotte Road. Hot dogs and more. Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Eat in or carry out. Hot dogs are $1.50; chips are 50 cents; drinks are $1.25; and homemade desserts are $1.50. Delivery for orders of $12 or more. Call 704-782-3579.
SATURDAY
Country breakfast is held the first Saturday of the month at Cold Springs United Methodist Church, 2550 Cold Springs Road, Concord. Serving from 6:30-10 a.m. Breakfast menu includes eggs, bacon, sausage, country ham, grits, rice, pancakes, biscuits, toast, tea, coffee, orange juice, milk and water. Donation only.
Hot dog sale every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Center United Methodist Church, 1119 Union St. S., Concord. Hot dogs are $1.25 and desserts are $1. Call in orders at 704-782-1785.