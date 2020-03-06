CHARLES E. BOGER ELEMENTARY – Volunteers swarmed to northwest Concord on Friday and they brought their books with them.
This is the fifth year Charles E. Boger Elementary has brought volunteers to read to their school for Read Across America and the excitement was clear both for the readers and those who were reading.
Phyllis Phifer was the second principal at Boger and has since moved on, but she has made it a point to come back and read to the students every year and was once again there Friday.
“It’s always a pleasure to come back and read with them,” she said.
She continued: “I look forward to it every year, I think I’ve been here every year I’ve been invited, and something that I know that’s going to happen that first kind of weekend in March and I just wait for my invitation."
Students were very engaged throughout the school as questions were heard room to room all the way from kindergarten up to fifth grade.
Launched in 1998 by the National Education Association (NEA), Read Across America is the nation’s largest celebration of reading. This year-round program focuses on motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships, and reading resources that are about everyone, for everyone.
The program includes celebrations of reading on March 2 and throughout the month as well.
Many of these volunteers have been to Boger multiple times like Phifer, but others like Layne Cuthbertson of State Employees Credit Union got to experience it for the first time Friday. It was a new but exciting event.
“They really enjoyed it,” Cuthbertson said. “Really focused on what was being read to them and asked a lot of really good questions.
“We talked a lot about after the book how important reading is in your job and when you work and they asked a lot of questions about where I work and what I do and let me know what their mom and dad did and where they work and how fun it is to go to work with their mom and dad sometimes too.”
Cuthbertson’s wife is a teacher at Boger and his two sons go to the school as well. They have always made an effort to read together and one of his sons was actually in the class he read to Friday.
“He picked out the book for me last night so it’s one of his favorites and all of his little friends in there seem to like it and laughed at it too,” he said. “So I’m sure I’ll get asked some questions at home about today too.”
He continued: “He really likes being read to, we do it every night at home and being able to do it here and put some faces to the names that he talks about when we’re at home of kids in his class that’s nice too.”