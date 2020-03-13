Saturday’s Chamber Charge Forward 5K & 0.0K has been postponed.
Race director Bill Dusch issued this statement about the event:
“As the COVID-19 virus issue has developed, we are left with no option except to postpone the Chamber Charge Forward 5K & 0.0K presented by Uwharrie Bank. We are working with Cabarrus Brewing Co and Start2Finish to reschedule the race in September, October or early November. As soon as available we will send you the new date. You do not need to do anything unless the new date does not work with your schedule. In that case, we will gladly refund your race fee.”
The Chamber Charge Forward 5K was designed to promote a healthy, strong and vibrant workforce in Cabarrus County.