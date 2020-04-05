KANNAPOLIS – Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), Cabarrus County’s public health authority, is investigating multiple COVID-19 cases at Carolinas Rehabilitation—NorthEast, What Matters Most Disability Service and Carl A. Furr Elementary. The three facilities are located in Concord.
Representatives from each facility have voluntarily partnered with CHA to follow sanitation guidelines, implement new processes and monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.
Due to the date of symptoms onset and testing, health officials believe it’s very unlikely that Carl A. Furr Elementary students were exposed to COVID-19 at the school.
CHA Interim Director Erin Shoe asks those who’ve had recent contact with the facilities—including Carl A. Furr staff, students and families—to monitor for symptoms of fever (100.4 or higher), cough and shortness of breath. If you exhibit these symptoms, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the CHA Health Information Line at 704-920-1213.
Shoe believes that following the Cabarrus County Stay-at-Home Proclamation and practicing recommended hygiene practices will have a positive impact on the potential spread of the virus locally.
“We’re at a critical point,” said Shoe. “Self-care and self-awareness are very important. Stay home, stay healthy and get immediate care from a medical professional if you don’t feel well.”
Carolinas Rehabilitation – NorthEast
To date, 10 individuals tested positive for COVID-19—not all reside in Cabarrus County.
To stop the spread, Carolinas Rehabilitation – NorthEast has: enhanced deep cleaning protocols; isolated patients to their rooms; started using single-serve utensils, plates and cups; ended new patient admissions; and require staff to use enhanced personal protective equipment (PPE).
What Matters Most
To date, five individuals tested positive for COVID-19—not all reside in Cabarrus County.
To stop the spread, What Matters Most has: performed an enhanced deep cleaning and closed their day program for residents.
Carl A. Furr Elementary School
To date, three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the date of system onset and testing, health officials believe it’s very unlikely that Carl A. Furr Elementary students were exposed to COVID-19 at the school.
To stop the spread, Carl A. Furr Elementary has: performed an enhanced deep cleaning, transitioned the feeding site program to another school and prohibited staff to come onsite for the next 14 days. An additional cleaning will take place when the school prepares to reopen.