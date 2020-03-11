Here’s what’s happening at the Cabarrus County Public Libraries:
Concord Library
Thursday, March 12
Preschool Story Time — Stories, songs, finger plays and more. Ages 3-5, with caregiver. 10 a.m.
Adult Sensory Program — Adults with autism spectrum disorder, sensory integration issues, and other developmental disabilities and their caretakers are invited to a sensory program. Full of stories, crafts and interactive activities, the program will create a great opportunity to meet friends and engage in the community. 10:30 a.m.
Paper Quilts — Enjoy a presentation of cloth quilts and quilting techniques, then make a paper quilt of your own design. Ages 7-12. 4:30 p.m.
Complete Your Advance Directive — Join us for a series of advance directive planning workshops, presented by Atrium Health. Atrium Health will explain how to review and complete health care power of attorney and living will forms. The workshops will also offer free notarization of advance directive forms, as well as guidance on what to do with them once they are complete. Drop in at any point during these times. Most people spend 45 minutes at the event. 5-7 p.m.
Teen Advisory Board — If you are interested in giving back to your community, developing leadership skills, and earning volunteer hours, then the Teen Advisory Board is for you. New members are welcome. Ages 13 to 18. 5-7 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Music & Movement — Join us for a fun and energetic program of nonstop movement, dance, interactive stories and music. Ages 3-5, with caregiver. 10:15 a.m.
Pokémon Club — Trainers of all skill levels are welcome to join and test their skills. Both Pokémon trading cards and video games are welcome. Bring your own cards or games. The library will provide loaner decks if you do not have your own cards. Ages 9-14. 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Family Fun in Concord — Join us for themed family story times with a variety of activities. Family movie (Rated G), 10:15 a.m.
Harrisburg Library
Thursday, March 12
Baby Story Time — Songs, stories and finger plays. Ages 0-walking, with caregiver. 9:30 a.m.
Preschool Story Time — Stories, songs, finger plays and more. Ages 3-5, with caregiver. 11 a.m.
Teen Advisory Board — If you are interested in giving back to your community, developing leadership skills, and earning volunteer hours, then the Teen Advisory Board is for you. New members are welcome. Ages 13 to 18. 6 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Preschool Picassos — Does your child love to make messy art? Then join us for collaborative, process-based art at the library! You will get messy, so wear old clothes. Ages 3-5, with caregiver. 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, March 14
Chess Club — Do you enjoy playing chess? Come play against others, test your skills and make new friends at our chess club. All ages. 2-5 p.m.
Kannapolis Library
Thursday, March 12
Baby Story Time — Songs, stories and finger plays. Ages 0-walking, with caregiver. 11 a.m.
Saturday, March 14
Family Fun in Kannapolis — Join us for themed family story times with a variety of activities. Shamrockin’ It. 11 a.m.
Genre Teens Book Club — Read and discuss a different genre/theme each month. Bring your favorite book and prepare to discuss. Ages 12-17. 3:30 p.m.
Midland Library
Thursday, March 12
Preschool Story Time — Stories, songs, finger plays and more. Ages 3-5, with caregiver. 11 a.m.
Saturday, March 14
Quaint Quilling — Come learn about the art of rolled paper. Create a quaint quilled work of art to take home. 11 a.m.
Mount Pleasant Library
Thursday, March 12
Preschool Story Time — Songs, stories, finger plays and more. Ages 3-5, with caregiver. 10:30 a.m.
Friday, March 13
Little Hands Doing Big Things — We’re going to put little hands to use learning, building and making fun projects of all kinds. Ages 3-5. 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, March 14
Mount Pleasant Stamp Club — Using rubber stamps, this club creates everything from cards to wall art. Supplies provided for the first visit. Adults. 10 a.m.