Here’s what’s happening at the Cabarrus County Public Libraries:
Concord Library
Tuesday, March 17
Baby Story Time — Songs, stories and finger plays. Ages 0-walking, with caregiver. 9:15 a.m.
Preschool Story Time — Stories, songs, finger plays and more. Ages 3-5, with caregiver. 10 a.m.
League of Extraordinary Legos — We’ll bring the Legos; you bring your imagination. Now with Duplo. Drop in. Ages 4-12. 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday Morning Book Discussion — “Angela’s Ashes” by Frank McCourt. Concord Senior Center. 10 a.m.
Wednesday, March 18
Toddler Story Time — Stories, songs, finger plays and more. Ages walking-3 years, with caregiver. 9:15 and 10:15 a.m.
Harrisburg Library
Monday, March 16
Baby Story Time — Songs, stories and finger plays. Ages 0-walking, with caregiver. 9:30 a.m.
Toddler Story Time — Stories, songs, finger plays and more. Age walking-3 years. 11 a.m.
Tuesday, March 17
Pathfinder: Skull & Shackles — Join us for a game of Pathfinder: Skull & Shackles, an adventure tabletop card game campaign. Cooperate with others in this deck building game set in the world of Pathfinder, with pirates and swashbucklers. Reservations required. Ages 13 and up. 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18
Toddler Story Time — Stories, songs, finger plays and more. Age walking-3 years. 9:30 a.m.
Preschool Story Time — Stories, songs, finger plays and more. Ages 3-5, with caregiver. 11 a.m.
Kannapolis Library
Monday, March 16
Family Story Time — Stories, songs and movement for families and children of all ages. 11 a.m.
Toddler Story Time — Stories, songs, finger plays and more. Ages walking-3 years, with caregiver. 10 a.m.
Play-Doh Lab —Are you ready to squish, knead and create new things? Join us for Play-Doh Lab —all you need to bring is your imagination. We provide the supplies; you provide the fun. Sponsored by Friends of Kannapolis Library. Ages 4-12. 3-4 p.m.
Home-school Hub: Explore the Past — Make a connection with our community. This month’s special guest works in the local history room of the Concord branch. Together we’ll explore the mysteries of the past with fun, hands-on activities. Ages 5-12. 2-3 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
Preschool Story Time — Stories, songs, finger plays and more. Ages 3-5, with caregiver. 10 a.m.
Music and Movement — Join us for a fun and energetic program of non-stop movement, dance, interactive stories and music. Ages 3-5, with caregiver. 11 a.m.
Monogrammed Tote Bags — Make a monogrammed bag to tote around a few books or take to the farmers market. All supplies provided. 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18
Alternative Painting — Join us in learning a new way to paint. We will be using various items found around the house to paint. All supplies will be provided. 11 a.m.
Midland Library
Tuesday, March 17
Music and Movement — Join us for a fun and energetic program of non-stop movement, dance, interactive stories and music. Ages 3-5, with caregiver. 11 a.m.
Robotics Club — Learn to code using our new Sphero robots. You will create your own programs and help your robot navigate through all the fun challenges. Registration is required. Ages 10-17. 4:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant Library
Monday, March 16
Baby & Toddler Story Time — Songs, stories and finger plays. Ages 0-3 years, with caregiver. 10:30 a.m.