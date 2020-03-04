Here’s what’s happening at the Cabarrus County Public Libraries:
Concord Library
Thursday, March 5
Preschool Story Time — Stories, songs, finger plays, and more. Ages 3-5 with caregiver. 10 a.m.
Friday, March 6
Music & Movement — Join us for a fun and energetic program of nonstop movement, dance, interactive stories and music. Ages 3-5 with caregiver. 10:15 a.m.
Saturday, March 7
Roots Roundtable — Join us for a review of three case studies that use DNA test results to help solve genealogical mysteries. Sponsored by the Concord Friends of the Library. 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Seussfest — Join us in our annual celebrations for Dr. Seuss’s birthday! We’ll begin with a story followed by “Seusstastic” games and crafts. Presented with the City of Concord Parks and Recreation and Concord Youth Council. Family. 11 a.m. to noon.
1920’s Jivin’ with Positively Ballroom — Learn to Waltz, Foxtrot, and Lindy Hop, so you can party in true 1920’s style! This program will occur every other Saturday, from 3/7-4/18, culminating in a Gatsby bash on April the 25th. 4 p.m.
Harrisburg Library
Thursday, March 5
Baby Story Time — Songs, stories, and finger plays. Ages 0 — walking with caregiver. 9:30 a.m.
Preschool Story Time — Stories, songs, finger plays, and more. Ages 3-5 with caregiver. 11 a.m.
Genealogy Lab — Join us for a genealogy computer lab. This is a time to work on your own research, or ask librarians and other genealogists for one-on-one help with tough problems. 6-7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Music & Movement — Join us for a fun and energetic program of non-stop movement, dance, interactive stories, and music. Ages 3-5 with caregiver. 10:30 a.m.
Kannapolis Library
Thursday, March 5
Baby Story Time — Songs, stories, and finger plays. Ages 0 — walking with caregiver. 11 a.m.
Friday, March 6
STEAM-tastic Kids: Homemade Playdough — Be a scientist, a cook, and a toymaker when we make playdough using common household ingredients! Using your unique recipe, create dough that you can squish, smoosh, and shape before taking it home for even more fun! Ages 5-12. 4-5 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Kannapolis Coders (RR) — Learn to code a fun, interactive art project, then share your creation with the group! All skill levels are welcome. Ages 7-12. 3-4 p.m.
Midland Library
Thursday, March 5
League of Extraordinary Legos — We’ll bring the LEGOs®, you bring your imagination! Now with DUPLO! Drop in. Ages 4-12. 4:30 p.m.
Story Time in the Park — Join us for nature-themed stories, exploration and play at Rob Wallace Park. In partnership with Active Living and Parks. In case of inclement weather, this event will be held at the Library. Ages 4-9. 10:30 a.m .
Saturday, March 7
Midland Library Book Club — The Alice Network by Kate Quinn. 11 a.m.
Mount Pleasant Library
Thursday, March 5
Preschool Story Time — Songs, stories, finger plays and more. Ages 3-5 with caregiver, 10:30 a.m.
STEAM Explorers: We’re Horsing Around! — GIDDY UP and get to the library! We’re going to rustle up a good time as we learn about horses, horseback riding and equipment, then we’ll make a cool Western picture frame. Ages 5-12. 4 p.m.
Creative Writing for Teens — Got stories sprouting in the back of your mind? Poems taking root in your notebooks? We’ll give you the tools to plant, grow and prune a whole forest of writing ideas! From story prompts, to poetry tips, to group critiques, this monthly club is all about sprouting your inner writer. Ages 10-19. 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Chess Club — Do you enjoy playing chess? Come play against others, test your skills, and make new friends at our chess club! All ages. 11 a.m