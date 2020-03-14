KANNAPOLIS – Leaders from Concord, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, Midland, Mt. Pleasant and Cabarrus County met on Friday to continue discussions about coronavirus (COVID-19) preparations and response. Attendees provided updates on event schedules, personnel considerations, and facility needs.
Atrium and Novant health systems used the opportunity to brief officials on hospital preparations and capacity.
“While each municipality is empowered to adopt their own policies to protect their community members and staff, we also feel it is important to understand and communicate with each other about these decisions,” shared Kannapolis Mayor Darrel Hinnant. “We are stronger as a collective unit than in silos.Kannapolis, along with Concord, Harrisburg, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant, are working closely to ensure we are ready to respond appropriately to this pandemic.”
Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) officials led the discussion and addressed activities and actions facilitated through the agency’s Public Health Command Center. CHA activated its command center on February 26, 2020.
Local resources
Cabarrus County residents can turn to the CHA for ongoing information related to coronavirus and other public health concerns. CHA will provide updates through its website, www.cabarrushealth.org. You can also call the Health Information Line at 704-920-1213 or email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org. Follow the CHA on Facebook and Twitter, @CabarrusHealth.
State resources
From 5 p.m. to 8 a.m., individuals with questions or concerns related to COVID-19 can call 866-462-3821. Press 1 for English or to ask for a language interpreter. Spanish speakers should press 2. To submit questions to the state online, visit www.ncpoisoncontrol.org and select "Chat."