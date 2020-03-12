Cabarrus County has modified its public event schedule to follow the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommendation that those over 65 or those with underlying health conditions avoid large gatherings.
As of March 11 at 5 p.m., the following events are canceled:
• Friday and Saturday night dances at the Cabarrus County Senior Center, Concord (canceled indefinitely)
• March 19 CPR and QPR training hosted by Cabarrus County EMS
Cabarrus County provides updates on its events and programs in a variety of places. Sign up now to stay informed.
• Facebook: @CabarrusCounty
• Twitter: @CabarrusCounty
• Website: www.cabarruscounty.us
• Livestream: www.cabarruscounty.us/live
• Watch: CabCo TV, Spectrum Cable Channel 22
Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) information on local impact of coronavirus
Currently, there are no reported cases of coronavirus in Cabarrus County.
Preparation is important, as is the health and safety of our community.
How you can help:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom and before eating
• Be sure to wash after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer (containing at least 60% alcohol)
• Avoid contact with sick people; stay home when you are sick
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then discard the tissue
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
Employers and businesses in Cabarrus County can help by:
• Reinforcing and follow best-practice cleaning standards in buildings
• Encouraging staff to stay home when sick
• Sharing news and information provided by CHA with employees
Cabarrus County residents can turn to the CHA for ongoing information related to coronavirus and other public health concerns. CHA will provide updates through its website, www.cabarrushealth.org. You can also call the Health Information Line at 704-920-1213 or email healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org. Follow the CHA on Facebook and Twitter, @CabarrusHealth.
Additional resources
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services: