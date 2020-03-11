Cabarrus County has canceled the Wednesday, March 11 Senior Health and Wellness Expo at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center following the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommendation that those over 65 or those with underlying health conditions avoid large gatherings.
The annual event, which provides seniors with access to free health and wellness resources, activities and screenings, is tentatively rescheduled for June 17.
The County is reviewing the impact of the cancellation and will communicate further information directly with vendors. Those interested can learn more through the County’s Active Living and Parks Facebook and Instagram pages Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks, and on its website www.cabarruscounty.us/alp.