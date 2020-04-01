CONCORD — Tanner Freeze always wanted to be an engineer so it wasn’t a surprise to his family when he enrolled at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University this year.
He has also always been someone ready and willing to help others in any way he can, so it came as even less of a surprise when he started using his 3-D printer to make face mask holders to give to the medical community during this COVID-19 pandemic.
“This kid has the biggest heart of anybody that I have ever known,” Tanner’s mother Michelle said. “He is always looking for ways to contribute to society and make things better for people and this is not atypical for him.
“This is completely his character through and through.”
Tanner started this project three days ago and has been printing holders non-stop. He has it down to a science at this point and is pushing one out every two hours and 10 minutes.
But for him that wasn’t enough. He wanted to print more. So he used his own money to buy another 3-D printer so he can produce as much as he can.
He also bought the plastic for the face shields so he can give healthcare workers a finished product.
All of this has been on his own dime including the new printer which arrives Saturday.
“I just want to print as many as I can and get them out to the people who need them,” Tanner said.
Tanner donated 38 face shields to the medical community Tuesday and has produced 51 in total, and even as he was doing this interview he had two more on the way.
It didn’t take him long to decide he should help out. His aunt is a nurse and expressed the need she had for face shields and he sprung into action.
“I figured I should try to do what I can to help (the medical community) stay safe,” Tanner said. “So I started doing some research and I found that in the 3-D printing community, people are printing out these face shields and so the moment I saw it I did as much research and did everything I could to make sure I could print these and I started mass producing them.”
He has had a 3-D printer since Christmas when his mother bought his first one for him. It was a gift during a time when the Freeze’s were going through a very rough period.
Tanner’s father died in November and it hit him really hard.
A lot of people in this community are going through a difficult time and Tanner just wants to do all he can to help others in their struggles after he went through such a challenging time himself.
“Tanner went through a rough patch,” Michelle said. “And for this kid to go out and to accomplish what he accomplished, and to go out there, and instead of dwelling on that, and to try to make the world a better place, that’s just who he is.
“But I know that his father would be extremely proud.”
Tanner plans to print these until no one needs them anymore.
He is making the world a better place right now and that comes as little surprise to Michelle.
“Tanner has always been super smart, he’s always been a go-getter,” she said. “When I say he’s got a golden heart, he truly, truly does.
“Mothering him has been the easiest thing. My daughter too. Motherhood has been so simple for me. They are fantastic. Best people I’ve ever known.”