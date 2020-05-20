SALT LAKE CITY – The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU).
Concord – Matthew Jenkins earned a Bachelor of Science, IT - Software Emphasis degree.; Amanda Kroll earned a Master of Business Administration degree; William Peterson earned a Bachelor of Science, Business Management degree; Daniel Bilbo earned a Master of Science, Educational Leadership degree; Miranda Harmon earned a Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree; Kimberly Schiffman has earned a Master of Arts in Teaching, Science Education (Secondary) degree.
Harrisburg – Marc Lohse, Bachelor of Science, Business Management degree; Maurice Washington earned a Bachelor of Science, Business - Information Technology Management degree.
Stanfield – Anthony Barbee earned a Bachelor of Science, Software Development degree.
Since January 2, 2020, WGU has awarded 6,313 undergraduate and 4,975 graduate degrees. Graduates' areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor's degree was 2 years, 3 months, while the average time for graduate programs was 1 year, 6 months. The average age of those who graduated is 38 years old.